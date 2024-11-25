How a Mosque Survey Sparked Violent Clashes in UP's Sambhal

Sentinel Digital Desk
Sambhal, a city in Uttar Pradesh, is witnessing heightened tension as prohibitory orders, school closures, and internet suspension have been imposed following violence over a survey at the Shahi Jama Masjid.
Protest Turns Violent in Sambhal
As surveyors arrived, they faced a large crowd shouting slogans. The situation escalated as protesters began torching vehicles, pelting stones, and clashing with police forces.
In an effort to quell the violence, the police then used tear gas and batons to disperse the mob. In the chaos, shots were fired, resulting in three deaths: Naeem, Bilal, and Nauman. Around 20 security personnel and four administrative staff were also injured.
Political Blame Game
The violence sparked political accusations, with opposition leaders like Akhilesh Yadav blaming the BJP government for orchestrating unrest to divert attention from alleged electoral malpractice.