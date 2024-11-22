How A Viral Duct-Taped Banana Turned Into A $6.2 Million Art Phenomenon

Sentinel Digital Desk
Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan’s artwork Comedian, a banana duct-taped to a wall, sold for an astonishing $6.2 million at Sotheby’s in New York. The piece sparked global attention for its simplicity and humor.
Comedian debuted at Art Basel Miami Beach in 2019, featuring three bananas in the series. Starting at $800,000, the recent auction saw the price skyrocket to $5.2 million in minutes, with a buyer’s premium pushing it to $6.2 million.
Justin Sun, founder of the cryptocurrency platform TRON, won the bid using cryptocurrency. As the banana decays, Sun is now responsible for replacing it, preserving the artwork’s essence.
Sotheby’s revealed the final price far exceeded its $1.5 million estimate, with fierce global bidding online and in person. Comedian remains a thought-provoking symbol of modern conceptual art.