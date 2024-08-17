How This Humble Indian Snack Became a Global Superfood

Sentinel Digital Desk
Makhana, also known as fox nut or lotus seed, is a seed from the water lily plant. Once a little-known aquatic plant, Makhana has now become a global superfood, gaining popularity for its impressive health benefits and versatile culinary uses.
Traditionally, Makhana was harvested through a time-consuming process. Divers would submerge into deep, murky ponds to collect seeds from underwater pods. This method was exhausting and required great skill and effort.
Today, Indian farmers have innovated by cultivating water lilies in shallower waters, making the harvesting process easier and more efficient. New machines for roasting and popping the seeds have also improved hygiene and productivity.
Bihar, a state in northeastern India, produces 90% of the world's Makhana. In 2022, the area dedicated to foxnut farming increased nearly threefold over the past decade, reaching 35,224 hectares.
Makhana is packed with protein, fiber, and essential minerals like calcium, magnesium, and potassium. It is low in fat and calories, making it a popular choice for health-conscious consumers globally.
From traditional Indian dishes like kheer to modern snacks, Makhana's versatility has captured the attention of chefs and food enthusiasts worldwide. Social media and supportive Indian policies have further fueled its international market presence.
Government initiatives to modernize Makhana cultivation have not only boosted the economy but also empowered farmers, particularly women, by involving them more actively in the production process.