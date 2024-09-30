Hrithik’s HRX Hits ₹1000-Crore Mark, While Deepika's 82°E Struggles: The Rise and Fall of Celebrity Brands

Sentinel Digital Desk
Bollywood stars have been venturing into businesses for years, expanding beyond film production into various sectors. But do these star-led ventures succeed? A new study has revealed some surprising trends about these businesses.
A recent analysis by Storyboard 18 found that many celebrity-led brands are struggling. Deepika Padukone's skincare brand 82°E reported a loss of ₹25.1 crore in FY24. Virat Kohli's WROGN saw a revenue drop of 29%. Other brands like Shahid Kapoor's Skult and Anushka Sharma's Nush are also facing challenges.
Experts suggest that when a celebrity's brand lacks authenticity or feels like a quick money-making venture, consumers lose trust. Overexposure from endorsing too many products can also harm credibility and the brand's impact.
Ambika Sharma, an expert in branding, notes that when a celebrity’s brand doesn’t align with their true interests, it struggles to connect with consumers. A lack of genuine passion and involvement can lead to losses and poor market performance.
Despite the struggles of many, some celebrity brands are thriving. Alia Bhatt’s Ed-a-Mamma saw its revenue increase four-fold before being acquired by Reliance Retail. Katrina Kaif’s Kay Beauty gained 15 lakh customers and is growing at 62%.
The Biggest Success Story: HRX
Hrithik Roshan’s fitness brand HRX has seen phenomenal growth, with revenue crossing ₹1000 crore. HRX’s success is attributed to its strong identity and clear connection with its fitness-conscious audience.
Key to Success: Authenticity and Audience Connection
The analysis shows that the success of brands like HRX and Kay Beauty lies in their clear identity and connection with the core user base. Celebrity-led brands that lack these elements struggle to make an impact.