Hugging, Kissing Among Teen Couples Not an Offence: Madras HC Dismisses Case Against Youth

Sentinel Digital Desk
The Madras High Court quashed a sexual harassment case against a 21-year-old youth accused of hugging and kissing his 19-year-old girlfriend without consent. The court ruled these actions were “natural” for a young couple.
The young man was booked under Section 354-A(1)(i) of the IPC, which deals with physical contact and unwelcome sexual advances. The court clarified that these charges require explicit and unwelcome advances, which were not proven in this case.
The prosecution stated the couple met and spent several hours together, from 9:00 PM to midnight, during which the boy allegedly hugged and kissed the girl without her consent.
After the incident, the girl informed her parents about the relationship and reportedly asked the boy to marry her. When the boy refused and began avoiding her, the girl filed a complaint with the police.
Justice N Anand Venkatesh ruled that even if the allegations were true, they didn’t meet the criteria for a criminal offence under the IPC. The court emphasized that such actions between young couples are “natural.”