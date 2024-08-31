Hurun India Rich List 2024: India’s Top 10 Self-Made Women

Sentinel Digital Desk
Radha Vembu, Co-founder of Zoho, is the richest self-made woman in India with a net worth of ₹47,500 crore. Zoho, known for its software products, has positioned her at the top of the list.
Falguni Nayar & Family, the force behind the beauty and fashion retailer Nykaa, has amassed a wealth of over ₹32,000 crore.
Jayshree Ullal, CEO of Arista Networks, stands out in the tech world with a net worth also exceeding ₹32,000 crore.
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, founder of Biocon, is a veteran in the biotech industry with a wealth of ₹29,000 crore.
Neha Narkhede, Co-founder of Confluent, leads in the tech sector with a substantial fortune, reflecting her influence in cloud computing.
Juhi Chawla & Family, known for their association with Knight Riders Sports, have expanded their wealth significantly in the sports and entertainment industry.
Indra Nooyi, former CEO of PepsiCo, remains an influential figure with her leadership in the corporate world.
Neha Bansal, Co-founder of Lenskart, is the youngest on the list, leading in the eyewear industry with a rapidly growing business.
Devita Saraf, CEO of VU Technologies, has established herself in the electronics and consumer tech market.
Kavitha Subramanian, Co-founder of Upstox, rounds out the list with her success in the fintech industry.