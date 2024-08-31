Hurun India Rich List 2024: India’s Top 10 Self-Made Women

Sentinel Digital Desk

Radha Vembu - ₹47,500 crore

Radha Vembu, Co-founder of Zoho, is the richest self-made woman in India with a net worth of ₹47,500 crore. Zoho, known for its software products, has positioned her at the top of the list.

Falguni Nayar - ₹32,200 crore

Falguni Nayar & Family, the force behind the beauty and fashion retailer Nykaa, has amassed a wealth of over ₹32,000 crore.

Jayshree Ullal - ₹32,100 crore

Jayshree Ullal, CEO of Arista Networks, stands out in the tech world with a net worth also exceeding ₹32,000 crore.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw - ₹29,000 crore

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, founder of Biocon, is a veteran in the biotech industry with a wealth of ₹29,000 crore.

Neha Narkhede - ₹4,900 crore

Neha Narkhede, Co-founder of Confluent, leads in the tech sector with a substantial fortune, reflecting her influence in cloud computing.

Juhi Chawla - ₹4,600 crore

Juhi Chawla & Family, known for their association with Knight Riders Sports, have expanded their wealth significantly in the sports and entertainment industry.

Indra Nooyi - ₹3,900 crore

Indra Nooyi, former CEO of PepsiCo, remains an influential figure with her leadership in the corporate world.

Neha Bansal - ₹3,100 crore

Neha Bansal, Co-founder of Lenskart, is the youngest on the list, leading in the eyewear industry with a rapidly growing business.

Devita Saraf - ₹3,000 crore

Devita Saraf, CEO of VU Technologies, has established herself in the electronics and consumer tech market.

Kavitha Subramanian - ₹2,700 crore

Kavitha Subramanian, Co-founder of Upstox, rounds out the list with her success in the fintech industry.