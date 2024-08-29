Hurun India Rich List 2024: Meet India's 10 Richest Titans

Sentinel Digital Desk

1. Gautam Adani - ₹11.6 lakh crore

Gautam Adani has reclaimed the top spot, surpassing Mukesh Ambani. His diversified portfolio, especially in infrastructure and energy, has contributed to his meteoric rise.

2. Mukesh Ambani - ₹10.14 lakh crore

Despite falling to second place, Ambani remains a formidable force in the business world, with Reliance Industries continuing its dominance across various sectors.

3. Shiv Nadar - ₹3.14 lakh crore

The founder of HCL Technologies, Shiv Nadar continues to be a tech magnate, leading one of India's largest IT companies.

4. Cyrus S. Poonawalla - ₹2.89 lakh crore

The chairman of Serum Institute of India, Poonawalla's contributions to global healthcare through vaccine production have solidified his position among the richest.

5. Dilip Shanghvi - ₹2.49 lakh crore

Founder of Sun Pharmaceuticals, Shanghvi has led the company to become one of the largest pharmaceutical firms globally.

6. Kumar Mangalam Birla - ₹2.35 lakh crore

Heading the Aditya Birla Group, Kumar Mangalam Birla oversees a vast empire spanning cement, metals, telecom, and financial services.

7. Gopichand Hinduja -  ₹1.92 lakh crore

Gopichand Parmanand Hinduja is an Indian-British billionaire businessman controlling the Indian conglomerate Hinduja Group.

8. Radhakishan Damani - ₹1.90 lakh crore

Known for his retail chain DMart, Damani's wealth has soared, thanks to the success of his hypermarket chain across India.

9. Azim Premji - ₹1.90 lakh crore

Azim Hashim Premji is an Indian businessman and philanthropist, who was the chairman of Wipro Limited. Premji remains a non-executive member of the board and founder chairman.

10. Niraj Bajaj -  ₹1.62 lakh crore

Niraj Bajaj, ranked 10th on the Hurun Rich List 2024, is a leading Indian businessman in the Bajaj Group, known for his strategic vision and dedication to philanthropy.