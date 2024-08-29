Hurun India Rich List 2024: Meet India's 10 Richest Titans

Sentinel Digital Desk
Gautam Adani has reclaimed the top spot, surpassing Mukesh Ambani. His diversified portfolio, especially in infrastructure and energy, has contributed to his meteoric rise.
Despite falling to second place, Ambani remains a formidable force in the business world, with Reliance Industries continuing its dominance across various sectors.
The founder of HCL Technologies, Shiv Nadar continues to be a tech magnate, leading one of India's largest IT companies.
The chairman of Serum Institute of India, Poonawalla's contributions to global healthcare through vaccine production have solidified his position among the richest.
Founder of Sun Pharmaceuticals, Shanghvi has led the company to become one of the largest pharmaceutical firms globally.
Heading the Aditya Birla Group, Kumar Mangalam Birla oversees a vast empire spanning cement, metals, telecom, and financial services.
Gopichand Parmanand Hinduja is an Indian-British billionaire businessman controlling the Indian conglomerate Hinduja Group.
Known for his retail chain DMart, Damani's wealth has soared, thanks to the success of his hypermarket chain across India.
Azim Hashim Premji is an Indian businessman and philanthropist, who was the chairman of Wipro Limited. Premji remains a non-executive member of the board and founder chairman.
Niraj Bajaj, ranked 10th on the Hurun Rich List 2024, is a leading Indian businessman in the Bajaj Group, known for his strategic vision and dedication to philanthropy.