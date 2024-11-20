'I Have Left a Legacy': Rafael Nadal Bids Farewell to Tennis After Illustrious Career

Sentinel Digital Desk
Rafael Nadal, the 22-time Grand Slam champion, retired from professional tennis on Tuesday during the Davis Cup in Malaga. The 38-year-old concluded a stellar 23-year career after Spain lost 2-1 to the Netherlands in the quarterfinals.
In a heartfelt speech, Nadal shared, "I leave with the peace of mind that I have left a legacy, which I really feel is not just a sporting one but a personal one." His contributions transcend the tennis court, inspiring millions worldwide.
Over 10,000 fans filled the Martin Carpena arena to honour Nadal’s retirement. A moving video montage showcased his career highlights, celebrating the incredible journey of one of tennis's greatest players.