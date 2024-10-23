IDF Claims Hezbollah’s $500M Cash and Gold Stash Found Under Beirut Hospital

Sentinel Digital Desk
Israel has accused Hezbollah of hiding over $500 million in gold and cash beneath the al-Sahel hospital in southern Beirut. According to Israel, this stash is being kept in a secret bunker connected to the hospital.
Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson, revealed the alleged location of the bunker. He said the money could have been used to rebuild Lebanon but instead went to support Hezbollah’s operations.
The IDF claims the bunker is connected to the hospital by a shaft and contains several rooms used for Hezbollah’s activities. The underground bunker also allegedly connects to another building near the hospital.
Despite revealing the bunker’s location, Hagari stated that the IDF has no plans to attack the hospital. Instead, they have invited Lebanese officials to investigate the site.
The director of al-Sahel hospital, Fadi Alameh, denied the accusations. He announced that the hospital was being evacuated for safety and invited the Lebanese army to inspect the premises to prove Israel’s claims wrong.
Israeli airstrikes have already hit areas linked to Hezbollah’s financial operations. The IDF warns civilians in southern Beirut to flee, stating that Hezbollah hides its operations within civilian spaces.
Like Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah has been accused of hiding its terror infrastructure among civilians, complicating the conflict. The situation remains tense as Israel continues to target Hezbollah’s financial and operational strongholds.