IMA Launches 24-Hour Strike: Non-Emergency Medical Services Halt Nationwide

Sentinel Digital Desk
The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has called for a 24-hour strike, starting at 6 AM on August 17, halting non-emergency medical services across India.
The strike is in protest against the brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, sparking outrage within the medical community.
During the strike, routine outpatient services and elective surgeries will be suspended. However, emergency and casualty departments will remain functional.
Doctors nationwide, especially women, are joining the strike to demand better protection and safety within healthcare environments.
The protest follows incidents of vandalism at RG Kar Medical College, where miscreants damaged hospital property, worsening the tense atmosphere.
The Calcutta High Court has transferred the investigation of the trainee doctor’s murder to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to ensure a thorough probe.
The IMA emphasizes the need for nationwide solidarity in this protest, highlighting the ongoing risks faced by healthcare workers across India.