Impressive sea bridges around the World

Sentinel Digital Desk
Hong Kong–Zhuhai–Macau Bridge: It is a 55 km long sea bridge which links Hong Kong, Zhuhai and Macao. It is also the longest sea bridge in the world which has an underwater tunnel, three cabled stayed and four artificial islands.
Mumbai Trans Harbour Link: It is the longest sea bridge located in India which is of 21.8 km. It is also known as Atal Setu.
Akashi Kaikyo Bridge: It is a 3.9km-long, it is considered as one of the longest suspension bridge. It is also known as Pearl Bridge for its beautiful looks.
Sydney Harbour Bridge: One of the most eye-catching landmarks in Australia. This bridge spans about 503m and it is the longest steel arch bridge.
Bandra-Worli Sea Link: It is 5.6km long sea bridge located in India. Spanning over the Arabian Sea which links Bandra in the Western part of Mumbai with Worli in South Mumbai.
Golden Gate Bridge: It is a suspension bridge that spans about 1.6 km. It connects the Golden Gate in California to San Francisco with Marin County to the north.
Penang Bridge: It is 13.5km long bridge. It is a cable stayed structured bridge located in Malaysia.
Oresund Bridge: This Bridge spans about 490m connecting between Sweden and Denmark. It is combination of both motorway and railway bridge.
King Fahd Causeway: The length of this bridge is 25km long. It is a combination series of bridges and causeways. This bridge links the connection between Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.