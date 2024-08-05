India At Paris 2024: Breaking Records And Making History

Sentinel Digital Desk
On July 25, India began their campaign for the Paris 2024 Olympics with archery. 112 Indian competitors are competing in 69 medal events across 16 sports until the Games end on August 11. Here are some of Team India's notable milestones so far:
1. Manu Bhaker-Sarabjot Singh win India’s first shooting team medal at Olympics
Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh became the first Indian shooting pair to win an Olympic medal in shooting at Paris 2024. Overall, it was India’s sixth Olympic medal in shooting.
2. Manu Bhaker becomes first athlete from independent India to win two medals at one Games
A medal in the individual 10m air pistol event and the 10m air pistol mixed team made Manu Bhaker the first athlete of independent India to win two medals in one edition of the Olympics.
3. Manika Batra becomes first Indian table tennis player to make pre-quarterfinals, Sreeja Akula follows suit
Manika Batra, seeded 18th in the women’s singles event, became the first Indian table tennis player to progress to the pre-quarterfinals of the Olympic Games at Paris 2024 on July 29.
4. India’s best medals tally in one sport at the Olympics
Swapnil Kusale won the bronze medal in the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions on August 1, taking India’s medals tally in shooting at Paris 2024 to three. India had never won three medals in one sport before at any edition of the Games.
5. India’s best result in archery at the Olympics
Dhiraj Bommadevara and Ankita Bhakat finished fourth in the mixed team event to secure India’s best result in archery at the Olympics.
6. India beat Australia in hockey after 52 years
The Indian men’s hockey team, riding on skipper Harmanpreet Singh’s brace, beat Tokyo 2020 silver medallists Australia 3-2 in a group game at the Paris 2024 Olympics. This was India’s first victory against Australia in hockey at the Olympics since Munich 1972.