India Confirms First Mpox Case in Haryana: Is India at risk?

Sentinel Digital Desk
India has confirmed its first case of mpox (formerly known as monkeypox). A 26-year-old man from Haryana’s Hisar tested positive for the virus, identified as the West African Clade 2. He had recently returned from abroad and was admitted to LNJP Hospital in Delhi after showing symptoms.
The patient was isolated at Delhi’s LNJP Hospital, a designated facility for mpox cases. He is currently receiving treatment. So far, three Delhi hospitals – LNJP, GTB, and Baba Saheb Ambedkar – have set up isolation rooms for suspected and confirmed mpox cases.
Authorities state that Clade 2, responsible for the patient’s infection, is not part of the current public health emergency issued by the WHO. The strain causing the 2022 outbreak is still circulating but poses no immediate threat. India has not recorded any cases of the more dangerous Clade 1b strain.
On August 14, WHO declared its highest international alert after the new Clade 1b strain was detected in the Democratic Republic of Congo. While this strain has raised global concerns, there have been no confirmed cases of Clade 1b in India so far.
Mpox symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, and swollen lymph nodes. In more severe cases, patients may develop a rash that progresses through stages: macules, papules, vesicles, pustules, and scabs, starting from the face and spreading to other parts of the body.
Mpox can spread through direct contact with infected animals, humans, or contaminated materials. The virus also spreads through respiratory droplets during close and prolonged contact. Taking preventive measures is essential to stop the virus from spreading further.