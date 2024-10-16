India is World’s Second Largest 5G Market, 6G Rollout in Progress: PM Modi

Sentinel Digital Desk
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at India Mobile Congress 2024, announced that after successfully launching 5G, India is now working towards rolling out 6G technology. The country is aiming to lead in the global digital landscape.
Modi highlighted the impressive expansion of India’s optical fibre network, stating, “In just ten years, the length of optical fibre laid in India is eight times the distance between Earth and the Moon."
Launched two years ago, 5G services have now reached almost every district in India, making the country the second-largest 5G market in the world. This fast-paced rollout sets the foundation for the upcoming 6G technology.
Modi called for the creation of a global digital framework, emphasizing the need for clear rules and ethical guidelines for technology use. He compared it to the aviation sector, where international regulations ensure safety and cooperation.
India’s rapid adoption of 5G, along with its early steps toward 6G, showcases the country’s commitment to advancing technology. PM Modi’s vision includes positioning India as a global leader in the digital and telecom sectors.