"India" Makes Olympic History in Breakdancing at Paris 2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
India's quest for gold at the Paris Olympics 2024 has come to an end, with Neeraj Chopra settling for silver in the javelin throw final.
However, in an unexpected twist, 'India' makes history in the sport of Breaking.
'India' did not field any athletes in the Breaking event at the Paris Olympics. The name 'India' echoed in the arena, leading to a surprising revelation.
The headline-making 'India' is actually 18-year-old India Sardjoe from Hague, Netherlands.
Competing under her real name, she became the first-ever Olympic Breaking battle winner.
India Sardjoe defeated B-girl Talash of the refugee team in her opening match. She was then grouped with athletes from China, the United States, and Portugal in Group A.
India Sardjoe started as a footballer, later switching to hip-hop and breakdancing. By age 10, she was Dutch national champion in the Under 12 category.
In 2022, she became the Dutch, European, and World Champion within six months. India Sardjoe is now an Olympic history maker in Breaking.
The misunderstanding regarding India's participation in breaking at the Paris Olympics has been cleared up, with the country fielding 117 athletes from several sports and winning six medals - five bronze and one silver.