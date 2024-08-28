India Overtakes China To Become Russia's Top Oil Buyer

Sentinel Digital Desk
India overtook China to become the world's biggest importer of Russian oil in July, as Chinese refiners reduced their purchases due to lower profit margins.
Russian crude accounted for a record 44% of India's total oil imports in July, reaching 2.07 million barrels per day (bpd), a 4.2% increase from June and a 12% rise year-on-year.
In contrast, China imported 1.76 million bpd of Russian oil in July, including shipments via pipelines, according to Chinese customs data.
Indian refiners have increasingly purchased discounted Russian oil following Western sanctions on Moscow, imposed after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
According to an Indian refining source, India's demand for Russian oil will continue to rise as long as sanctions remain unchanged.
India's rising purchases are redirecting Russian ESPO Blend crude from traditional Chinese buyers to South Asia. ESPO imports to India surged to 188,000 bpd in July.
In July, Iraq remained India's second-largest oil supplier, followed by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.