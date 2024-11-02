India Records Hottest October Since 1901, says IMD

Sentinel Digital Desk
India experienced its warmest October in 123 years, with unusually high mean and night-time temperatures across the country, as reported by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
This October marked the fourth consecutive month of record-breaking night-time temperatures. Similar records were observed in July, August, and September, setting a new trend since measurements began in 1901.
The expected mean temperature for October is usually around 25.69°C, but this year it rose to 26.92°C, 1.23°C higher. Northwest, central, and south peninsular India saw the warmest October minimum temperatures since 1901.
IMD Director General M. Mohapatra explained two main reasons for this warmth: the absence of active western disturbances and five low-pressure systems, including a cyclone, which increased easterly winds.
IMD projects that November will also likely see above-normal maximum temperatures in northeast, east central, northwest, and parts of peninsular India, with normal-to-below-normal temperatures in some western and central regions.