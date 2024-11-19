India Surpasses China as Leading Source of International Students in the US

Sentinel Digital Desk
For the first time since 2009, India has surpassed China as the largest source of international students in the United States. Indian students now make up 29% of the total international student population.
In the 2023-2024 academic year, over 330,000 Indian students enrolled in US higher education institutions, marking a 23% increase from the previous year.
Graduate student enrollments from India rose by 19%, reaching 196,567. Additionally, participation in Optional Practical Training (OPT) programs surged by 41%, with 97,556 Indian students benefiting.
China, long the leading source of international students, saw a 4% decline in enrollments. A total of 277,398 Chinese students were enrolled, maintaining their strength in undergraduate and non-degree programs.