India to Withdraw High Commissioner from Canada Amid Growing Diplomatic Row

Sentinel Digital Desk
The Indian government has decided to withdraw its High Commissioner from Canada after Ottawa linked Indian diplomats to the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) conveyed the decision to the Canadian Charge d'Affaires.
India cited concerns about the safety of its diplomats, stating that the actions of the Trudeau Government endangered their security. "We have no faith in the current Canadian Government's commitment to ensure their security," said the MEA.
Canada claimed it was investigating the Indian High Commissioner as a "person of interest" in connection with Nijjar's death. This has further strained the diplomatic ties between the two countries.
The Indian Foreign Ministry strongly rejected Canada's accusations, calling them "ludicrous" and "preposterous." High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma, a senior diplomat with a 36-year career, was defended by India.
High Commissioner Verma has held several prominent positions, including Ambassador roles in Japan and Sudan, and postings in Italy, Turkiye, Vietnam, and China. India condemned Canada’s attempt to link him to the Nijjar case.
India described the targeting of its diplomats as "completely unacceptable." The MEA warned Canada that India reserves the right to take further steps in response to the Trudeau Government's support for extremism and separatism.
Tensions have been rising between India and Canada, particularly since 2018 when Trudeau's visit to India was criticized for pandering to a pro-Khalistan vote bank. Last year, India curbed visas for Canadians and requested the withdrawal of diplomats. Recent meetings between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Justin Trudeau have done little to ease tensions. The two had a brief exchange during the ASEAN Summit, but there was no substantive discussion, reflecting the growing rift.
India has consistently maintained that Canada harbors pro-Khalistan elements, allowing them to operate with impunity. Despite this, Trudeau remains firm in his stance, further complicating the diplomatic situation.