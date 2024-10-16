India to Withdraw High Commissioner from Canada Amid Growing Diplomatic Row

Tensions have been rising between India and Canada, particularly since 2018 when Trudeau's visit to India was criticized for pandering to a pro-Khalistan vote bank. Last year, India curbed visas for Canadians and requested the withdrawal of diplomats. Recent meetings between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Justin Trudeau have done little to ease tensions. The two had a brief exchange during the ASEAN Summit, but there was no substantive discussion, reflecting the growing rift.