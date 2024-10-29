Indian Army Dog Phantom Dies Bravely in Line of Duty During Jammu Encounter

Sentinel Digital Desk
Phantom, a four-year-old sniffer dog with the Indian Army, played a crucial role in a counter-ambush operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Akhnoor sector. He was killed on Monday while trying to protect troops from a terrorist attack.
The operation began after an Army convoy was attacked, leading to a gunfight near the Asan area in the Sunderbani sector. As the troops closed in on the terrorists, Phantom courageously stepped in, drawing enemy fire.
White Knight Corps honored Phantom’s bravery, stating, “His courage, loyalty, and dedication will never be forgotten.” Phantom’s sacrifice helped contain the terrorists, and his memory will remain a symbol of loyalty and courage.