Indian Athletes Who Have Won Multiple Medals In Olympics

Sentinel Digital Desk
On July 30, shooting star Manu Bhaker made history by becoming the first Indian to win two medals at a single Olympics post independence.
Here are the Indian athletes who won two individual medals in the global event:
Sushil Kumar won two Olympic medals: bronze in Beijing in 2008 and silver in London in 2012.
PV Sindhu won a silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics, followed by a bronze at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Manu earned bronze medals in the Women's 10m Air Pistol and Mixed 10m Air Pistol events at the Paris Olympics 2024.
Manu Bhaker not only became the third Indian to win two gold, following PV Sindhu and Sushil Kumar, but she also achieved a remarkable milestone.
Manu accomplished the feat of winning both medals in the same Olympic games.