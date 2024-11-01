Indian, Chinese Troops Exchange Sweets On Diwali At Lac After Border Disengagement

Sentinel Digital Desk
In a heartwarming Diwali gesture, Indian and Chinese troops exchanged sweets at various points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). This tradition represents a positive step in India-China relations.
The exchange follows a significant breakthrough: the completion of disengagement at two friction points in eastern Ladakh, namely Demchok and Depsang Plains. This move aims to ease tensions at the border.
With the disengagement just completed, both nations demonstrated a collaborative spirit. This development signifies a hopeful path toward stabilizing strained Sino-Indian ties.
Relations between India and China have faced challenges since the 2020 standoff. The disengagement at key points along the LAC marks progress after years of tension.
After weeks of negotiations, both countries finalized an agreement on October 21. Announced by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, the pact focuses on resolving patrolling and troop disengagement issues along the LAC.