Indian Hockey Men's Team Clinches 5th Asian Champions Trophy Title with 1-0 Win Over China

Sentinel Digital Desk
The Indian men’s hockey team triumphed over the People’s Republic of China, winning 1-0 in the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 final. The thrilling match took place at the Moqi Hockey Training Base in Hulunbuir, with Jugraj Singh scoring the winning goal.
China, playing in their first Asian Champions Trophy final, put up a strong defense, keeping India at bay for most of the game. Despite India’s dominance, especially in the first quarter, China’s goalkeeper Wang Weihao denied several scoring attempts.
India’s Jugraj Singh finally broke the deadlock in the 51st minute, scoring the only goal of the match. Captain Harmanpreet Singh set up the chance with an excellent run, helping India secure the win in the final quarter.
With this win, India defended their title and became the most successful team in the Asian Champions Trophy, with five titles: 2011, 2016, 2018 (shared with Pakistan), 2023, and now 2024. This was India’s sixth final appearance in the tournament’s eight editions.
Harmanpreet Singh, India’s captain, was named Player of the Tournament, finishing as India’s top scorer with seven goals. Earlier in the day, Pakistan secured bronze, defeating South Korea 5-2.