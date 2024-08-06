Indian Hockey Team's Medal Hopes at Paris 2024 Olympics

Sentinel Digital Desk
The Indian hockey team is gearing up for the Paris 2024 Olympics with high hopes of clinching a medal. After a historic bronze at Tokyo 2020, the team is determined to go further this time.
India, ranked fifth in the world, will face Germany, the four-time Olympic gold medalist and reigning FIH Hockey World Cup champions, in Tuesday's men's hockey semifinal at the Paris Olympics.
Manpreet Singh, the dynamic midfielder and former captain, continues to be the backbone of the team. His leadership and experience are crucial for India's medal ambitions.
Manpreet Singh was born in a farming family in Mithapur village on outskirts of Jalandhar in Punjab, India. Before the game he focuses and relaxes by meditating with yoga, playing PlayStation and by listening to the Punjabi Bhangra music specially by Diljit Dosanjh and Honey Singh. He carries his PlayStation with him whenever he travels for matches.
Harmanpreet Singh, the captain of the Indian hockey team, who led the attack for a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, has been beyond exemplary in this edition. known for his powerful drag flicks, is a key defender. His ability to score from penalty corners makes him a vital asset for India's offense.
Harmanpreet Singh was born on 6th January 1996 at Timmowal Village near Jandiala Guru township of Amritsar in a Sikh farmers’ family. Singh made his debut in the junior national team in 2014 at the Sultan of Johor Cup. After being named player of the tournament at the 2014 edition of the same tournament, he made his senior debut the following year, against Japan.
'The wall' of Indian hockey, PR Sreejesh has always been remarkable and this Paris Games is just another season where he has showcased his excellence. Veteran goalkeeper PR Sreejesh brings unmatched experience and reliability. His crucial saves have often been game-changers, and his presence is a morale booster for the team.
Sreejesh was born 8 May 1988, in Kizhakkambalam, a suburb of Kochi in the state of Kerala, to P. V. Raveendran and Usha, a family of farmers.Sreejesh made the Junior national team in 2004, in a match against Australia in Perth, in 2004. He made his debut in the senior national team in 2006, at the South Asian Games in Colombo.
After Harmanpreet, Abhishek is the second highest goal scorer for India. The youngster has been a rising talent for India and all eyes will be on him as they face the Germans.
Hailing from Haryana, Abhishek made his international debut for India in February 2022 at the 2021–22 Men's FIH Pro League.He was part of the Indian team that won the gold medal at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou.
With a blend of seasoned players and emerging talents, the Indian hockey team is poised to make a strong impact at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Fans across the nation are eagerly awaiting another historic performance.