Indian-Origin British YouTuber Builds World’s Largest iPhone, Sets Guinness World Record

Sentinel Digital Desk
A British tech content creator of Indian origin, Arun Rupesh Maini, also known as Mrwhosetheboss, has set a new Guinness World Record with a giant replica of the iPhone 15 Pro Max.
The massive iPhone model stands at an impressive 6.74 feet tall, making it the largest replica of Apple's flagship smartphone ever created.
Maini teamed up with Matthew Perks, creator of the popular channel DIYPerks, to bring this larger-than-life iPhone to life. Together, they crafted a fully functional replica.
Speaking to Guinness World Records, Maini expressed his pride, saying: "It feels like a full circle moment. Growing up, I’d lose myself in Guinness World Records books, so to now hold one myself feels surreal."
This remarkable feat was part of a celebration marking a milestone in Maini's career — surpassing Apple's official YouTube channel in subscribers.
Matthew Perks, known for his extraordinary supersized and miniature gadget builds, brought his signature creativity to the project, making it a true marvel of tech innovation.