Indian Railways To Launch All-in-One 'Super App' For Passenger Services

Sentinel Digital Desk
The Indian Railways plans to introduce a comprehensive mobile application combining various passenger services into a single platform, according to officials familiar with the development.
The officials stated that this 'Super App' could be launched by the end of December.
ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW:
The service will enable users to book tickets, buy platform passes, monitor schedules, and in other tasks.
It is being developed by CRIS (Centre for Railway Information Systems), that designs, develops, implements, and maintains the information systems of the Railways.
The application will work in conjunction with the existing systems of the IRCTC (Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation), the provider of ticketing catering, and tourism services for the Railways.
Currently, applications and websites for passenger services include IRCTC Rail Connect (for booking tickets), IRCTC eCatering Food on Track (for meal delivery), Rail Madad (for feedback), Unreserved Ticketing System (for unreserved tickets) and National Train Enquiry System (for train tracking).