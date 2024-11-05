Indian Railways To Launch All-in-One 'Super App' For Passenger Services

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW:

The service will enable users to book tickets, buy platform passes, monitor schedules, and in other tasks.

It is being developed by CRIS (Centre for Railway Information Systems), that designs, develops, implements, and maintains the information systems of the Railways.

The application will work in conjunction with the existing systems of the IRCTC (Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation), the provider of ticketing catering, and tourism services for the Railways.