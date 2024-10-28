Indians Lost Rs 120 Crore to Digital Arrest Frauds in Early 2024: Report

Sentinel Digital Desk
In the first quarter of 2024, Indians lost ₹120.3 crore due to digital arrest frauds, according to a report by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed this rising concern in his Mann Ki Baat radio program on October 27, 2024, urging people to stay cautious and aware of digital fraud.
Almost 46% of these fraud cases involved scammers based in Myanmar, Laos, and Cambodia. The victims collectively lost a shocking ₹1,776 crore to various digital scams.
According to data from the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C), losses from these scams include:
₹1,420.48 crore in trading scams
₹222.58 crore in investment scams
₹13.23 crore in romance/dating scams
What Are Digital Arrests?
In a digital arrest scam, fraudsters pose as law enforcement, claiming the victim has sent or will receive illegal parcels or is involved in a crime. They demand money to "clear" the case, sometimes even calling the victim’s family or friends.
To avoid falling victim, be cautious of unexpected calls from unknown numbers, especially those asking for money. Verify identities, avoid sharing personal information, and report suspicious calls to the authorities.