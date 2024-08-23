India's 5 Medal Hopes At Paris Paralympics 2024

Sentinel Digital Desk

Avani Lekhara - Shooting

Avani Lekhara, a rifle shooter from Rajasthan. She is the first Indian woman to win a paralympic gold medal.

Sumit Antil - Javelin

Sumit Antil won a gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympics in the Men's F64 category. He also won gold at the 2022 Asian Para Games.

Krishna Nagar - Badminton

Krishna Nagar made history at the Tokyo Paralympics, becoming only the second Indian to win a gold medal, following Pramod Bhagat. 

Manish Narwal - Shooting

Manish Narwal is an Indian para-pistol shooter. He won a gold medal in the P4 - Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 final at the Tokyo Paralympics in 2021.

Sheetal Devi - Archery

At the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Para Games, Sheetal Devi won two gold medals (in Individual Compound and Mixed Team Compound).