India's 5 Medal Hopes At Paris Paralympics 2024

Avani Lekhara, a rifle shooter from Rajasthan. She is the first Indian woman to win a paralympic gold medal.
Sumit Antil won a gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympics in the Men's F64 category. He also won gold at the 2022 Asian Para Games.
Krishna Nagar made history at the Tokyo Paralympics, becoming only the second Indian to win a gold medal, following Pramod Bhagat.
Manish Narwal is an Indian para-pistol shooter. He won a gold medal in the P4 - Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 final at the Tokyo Paralympics in 2021.
At the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Para Games, Sheetal Devi won two gold medals (in Individual Compound and Mixed Team Compound).