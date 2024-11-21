India’s Beloved Rajma Ranked Among World’s Top 50 Bean Dishes

Sentinel Digital Desk
Rajma, often paired with white rice, has been ranked 14th on TasteAtlas' list of 50 Best Bean Dishes worldwide. This popular North Indian comfort food moved up from 18th place last year.
Rated 4.2 with 3,054 legitimate votes, Rajma is celebrated as "one of the most popular vegetarian dishes of North India." Its rich stew of red kidney beans cooked with aromatic spices continues to win hearts globally.
This isn’t Rajma’s first global recognition. It had previously been featured alongside the classic Rajma-chawal combo.