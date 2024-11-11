India's First Superhero Shaktimaan to Return; Mukesh Khanna Shares Teaser

Sentinel Digital Desk
Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna, known for playing Shaktimaan, India’s first superhero, has promised his return. Khanna recently shared a poster and a teaser hinting at Shaktimaan's comeback.
In the teaser, Shaktimaan is seen flying and landing at a school, where he sings about freedom. He looks at photos of freedom fighters like Bhagat Singh and Subhash Chandra Bose, highlighting his patriotic message.
On Instagram, Khanna posted, "It’s Time For HIM to RETURN... As darkness and evil prevail over children today, Shaktimaan returns with a message and teachings for the new generation."
Originally aired in 1997 on Doordarshan, Shaktimaan's return is yet to be confirmed as a film, TV series, or web series. Fans are eagerly awaiting more details about his comeback.