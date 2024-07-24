India’s Medal Tally In Last 5 Olympics

Sentinel Digital Desk
The 2024 Summer Olympics, officially the Games of the XXXIII Olympiad and officially branded as Paris 2024, is an upcoming international multi-sport event scheduled to take place from 26 July to 11 August 2024 in France.
Ahead of the huge event, let's take a look at India's medal count in the last five Olympics:
India won its first-ever silver medal in an individual event at the Olympics when its ace shooter Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore struck it on the fourth day at the 28th Olympic Games in Athens bringing good news to millions of sports fans back home.
Indian shooter Shri Abhinav Bindra won India's first Olympic Gold Medal in an individual event, while Vijender Singh's bronze medal effort in the middleweight category was celebrated. Sushil Kumar, who had won a bronze medal at the Asian Games two years earlier, faced early trouble in the 2008 Summer Olympics but successfully defended his bronze medal duel at Beijing.
At the 2012 London Olympics, India won six medals. Sushil Kumar (wrestling, silver), Vijay Kumar (shooting, silver), Mary Kom (boxing, bronze), Saina Nehwal (badminton, bronze), Gagan Narang (shooting, bronze), and Yogeshwar Dutt (wrestling, bronze) were the medalists.
In the 2016 Rio Olympics, India won two medals: PV Sindhu earned a silver in women's badminton singles, and Sakshi Malik secured a bronze in women's wrestling (58 kg). These were the only medals won by India at the Rio Games.
India won seven medals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Neeraj Chopra clinched gold in javelin throw. Silver medals were won by Mirabai Chanu (weightlifting), Ravi Kumar Dahiya (wrestling), and the men's hockey team. Bronze medals went to PV Sindhu (badminton), Lovlina Borgohain (boxing), and Bajrang Punia (wrestling).