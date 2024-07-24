India’s Medal Tally In Last 5 Olympics

2. Beijing Olympics 2008 - 3 Medals, 50th Rank

Indian shooter Shri Abhinav Bindra won India's first Olympic Gold Medal in an individual event, while Vijender Singh's bronze medal effort in the middleweight category was celebrated. Sushil Kumar, who had won a bronze medal at the Asian Games two years earlier, faced early trouble in the 2008 Summer Olympics but successfully defended his bronze medal duel at Beijing.