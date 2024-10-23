India’s Most Feared Gangsters: Where Are They Now?

Sentinel Digital Desk
Dawood, a Master of International Criminal Operations, founded D-Company and played a role in the 1993 Mumbai bombing. He runs drug trafficking and extortion rings. He is currently believed to be alive and living in Pakistan.
Chhota Rajan has built a reputation as a nationalist gangster. Extortion, drug trafficking, and a number of murders are among his criminal activities. He is currently alive and serves a life sentence in Delhi's Tihar Jail.
Abu Salem, known for his Bollywood connections, was involved in extortion and smuggling. He played an important role in the 1993 Mumbai bombings. He is currently serving multiple life sentences at Taloja Jail.
Arun Gawli, a feared gangster, transitioned into politics and earned the nickname "Daddy." He was engaged in extortion, organized crime, and murder. Gawli is now serving a life sentence in prison.
Bishnoi runs a vast criminal network from prison, engaging in extortion and contract killings such as the murders of Sidhu Moosewala and Baba Siddique. Despite being imprisoned in Sabarmati Central Jail, his reach is global.
Haji Mastan, also known as Bombay's "Robin Hood" for his charitable work, made his fortune through smuggling, bootlegging, and film financing. He inspired several Bollywood characters before passing away in 1994.
Mudaliar manipulated Tamil communities through extortion, smuggling, and illegal gambling. He ran a parallel justice system in these areas. In 1988, he passed away in prison.
Afghan Pathan Karim Lala rose from humble beginnings as a laborer to become a powerful force in Mumbai's underworld, specializing in extortion, gambling, and contract murder. He was one of the 'trailblazers' in the criminal scene before dying in 2002.
For years, the notorious forest bandit evaded capture by poaching, smuggling sandalwood, and committing multiple murders. Veerappan was killed in a police encounter in 2004 after decades of evading arrest.