India’s Official Entry to Oscars 'Laapataa Ladies' Retitled as 'Lost Ladies'

Sentinel Digital Desk
Kiran Rao's film Laapataa Ladies, a light-hearted comedy with a deep social message, has been chosen as India's official entry for the Best International Feature Film at the 97th Academy Awards.
To appeal to a global audience, the film's Hindi title Laapataa has been changed to its English equivalent, Lost Ladies. The new poster highlights its status as India's official Oscar entry.
According to FFI chairman Jahnu Barua, Laapataa Ladies was selected over 29 other films, including 12 Hindi, 6 Tamil, and 4 Malayalam films, as India’s Oscars pick.
The film’s team launched their Oscars campaign with the new poster on their official Instagram account, Lost Ladies. This campaign is essential to the Oscar race.
What is Oscar campaigning?
The Oscar campaign is an integral part of the Oscar race. It focuses on disseminating information about the film and encouraging a dialogue around it. This combines word of mouth, screenings, press conferences, public appearances, et al. The objective is to make the film a part of conversations, especially among the critics.