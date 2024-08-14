India’s Space Journey: From Independence to Chandrayaan

Chandrayaan-3 – India's Successful Lunar Landing (2023)

Chandrayaan-3, launched in July 2023, was India's successful follow-up mission to Chandrayaan-2. On August 23, 2023, the mission made history by achieving a soft landing near the lunar south pole. This marked India as the first country to land on the Moon's south pole and reinforced ISRO’s position in the global space community.