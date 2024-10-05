IndiGo Faces System Slowdown, Passengers Fume Over Delayed Check-Ins and Crowded Airports

Sentinel Digital Desk
IndiGo Airlines experienced a major technical issue starting around 12:30 pm on Saturday, leading to long queues at airport check-in counters and difficulties with online ticket bookings.
IndiGo confirmed the issue in a post on X, stating that there was a "temporary system slowdown" across its entire network. This affected both their website and booking system, causing delays in check-ins and other services.
Passengers at airports shared photos of long queues on social media, expressing frustration over the inability to book tickets or check in smoothly. IndiGo teams are available at airports to assist passengers during the slowdown.
IndiGo assured customers that efforts are being made to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. While services are affected, the airline is working hard to restore full functionality and assist passengers during this temporary disruption.