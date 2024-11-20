Instagram Introduces New Reset Feature to Ensure Age-Appropriate Content for Users

Sentinel Digital Desk
Instagram has launched a new Recommendations Reset feature to refresh content suggestions in Explore, Reels, and Feed. The goal is to provide a safer, more personalized experience, especially for teenagers.
The feature allows users to clear existing content suggestions and start afresh. Instagram will refine recommendations based on new interactions. Users are also encouraged to review and unfollow accounts that no longer align with their interests.
The Recommendations Reset feature is being rolled out gradually and will be available to all Instagram users worldwide in the coming weeks. Get ready to personalize your feed like never before!