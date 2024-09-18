Instagram Introduces New “Teen Accounts” To Enhance Parental Control: Here’s What You Need To Know

How will Instagram change for teenagers?

• All new and existing accounts created by users under the age of 18 will be set to private by default.

• Teens will not get notifications between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m.

• Sensitive content, such as nudity or suggestions of self-harm, will be restricted.

• The app will block direct communications from users they do not follow.

• A new feature will allow teens to decide what content and themes they want to see more of.