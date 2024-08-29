Into the Wild: Six Must-Visit Safari Destinations Around the World

Abhishek Paul
Experience the thrill of nature's untamed beauty with these six wild safari destinations. From Africa's vast savannas to the dense jungles of Asia, these locations offer unparalleled wildlife encounters.
A UNESCO World Heritage site, the Okavango Delta is a vast inland river delta known for its rich biodiversity. Spot the Big Five and glide through tranquil waterways in a traditional mokoro.
Home to the Great Migration, the Serengeti offers breathtaking views of wildebeest and zebra herds. Predators like lions and cheetahs follow closely, making for dramatic wildlife scenes.
One of Africa’s largest game reserves, Kruger offers a chance to see the Big Five in a well-managed, accessible environment. Luxurious lodges and guided safaris ensure an unforgettable experience.
Known for its Bengal tigers, Ranthambore is one of the best places in India to see these majestic creatures in the wild. The park's rugged terrain and ancient ruins add to the adventure.
A stark, beautiful landscape with a vast salt pan, Etosha is a haven for wildlife, including rhinos, elephants, and hundreds of bird species. The park’s water holes are prime spots for animal sightings.
This remote park is famed for its walking safaris, allowing visitors to experience the African wilderness up close. The Luangwa River attracts a variety of wildlife, making every moment a potential sighting.