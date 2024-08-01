IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Key Updates And Changes

Sentinel Digital Desk
Cricket enthusiasts all over the world are eagerly awaiting the IPL 2025 Mega Auction.
What is the difference between a mega auction and a normal auction?
There are two types of auctions in IPL- mega and mini. In a mega auction, franchisees are allowed to retain only up to a maximum of five players before the process starts. In a mini-auction, there is no restriction on the number of players a franchisee can retain.
Ahead of the highly anticipated event, some reports have stated that there will be certain changes in this year’s auction:
1. Previously, mega auctions were held once every four years. However, according to the new rule, it will occur every five years.
2. Teams will be allowed to retain 5 players including an overseas and an uncapped player.
3. The most controversial impact player rule will stay this year.
4. 1 Right to Match will be allowed to every franchise.
5. The teams would be granted a budget of approximately 125 crore.