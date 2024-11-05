Is Mukesh Ambani Set to Shake Up the Beverage Market Like Jio?

Sentinel Digital Desk
Reliance Industries, through its FMCG arm Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL), has revived Campa Cola, aiming to challenge soft drink giants Coca-Cola and PepsiCo in the Indian market.
Campa Cola’s 200ml bottle is priced at just ₹10, compared to Coca-Cola and PepsiCo’s ₹20 for 250ml. This affordable pricing is attracting price-conscious consumers and shaking up the market.
Reliance isn’t just lowering prices; it’s also working with local retailers. By offering higher trade margins to kirana stores and small outlets, Campa Cola is gaining prominent shelf space across India.
Campa Cola ruled Indian households in the 1970s and 80s. Reliance is promoting it as a nostalgic, Indian alternative to the American brands, striking an emotional chord with consumers.
Reliance acquired Campa Cola from Pure Drinks Group for ₹22 crore. Now, they’re positioning it as a national challenger with strong local roots.
With Reliance’s retail powerhouses like Reliance Fresh, Reliance Smart, and Jiomart, Campa Cola has an extensive platform to reach consumers nationwide.
In India’s $4.6 billion soft drink market, dominated by Coca-Cola and PepsiCo, Campa Cola’s comeback is creating a stir and changing the competitive landscape.