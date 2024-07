The Chariots Every year, the three chariots of Balabhadra, Subhadra, and Jagannatha are rebuilt with wood from specific trees such as phassi, dhausa, and others transported from the ex-princely realm of Dasapalla by a trained team of carpenters with inherited rights and privileges. The logs are typically floated as rafts in the Mahanadi river. These are collected near Puri and delivered by road.