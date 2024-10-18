Jaishankar’s Historic Visit to Pakistan: A New Hope for India-Pak Ties?

Sentinel Digital Desk
S Jaishankar’s visit to Pakistan for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit marks the first by an Indian minister in ten years. His trip is seen as a potential step toward improving relations between the two nations.
Though India denied rumors of bilateral talks, Jaishankar's brief conversation and handshake with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hinted at a possible opening for future engagement.
As soon as Jaishankar landed in Islamabad, he became a trending topic on X. A video of him putting on sunglasses went viral, with netizens praising him as the "boss" and "real hero."
In his address at the SCO, Jaishankar remained firm, referring to the "three evils" of terrorism, extremism, and separatism. He stressed that these issues hinder trade, energy flows, and regional connectivity.
Before concluding his speech, Jaishankar indirectly addressed Pakistan, urging introspection on the lack of trust and friendship, indicating areas that need to be addressed for future cooperation.
Jaishankar’s visit coincides with key events in cricket and the arts. Fawad Khan's return to Bollywood after an eight-year absence signals an end to a ban on Pakistani artists working in the Indian film industry imposed following the 2016 Uri attack.
The ICC Champions Trophy, hosted by Pakistan in February, has received significant attention in recent months. Pakistan is steadfast in its belief that the entire tournament should take place in the host nation, despite India's proposal for a hybrid model that could move matches to Sri Lanka or Dubai.
India has not played a bilateral cricket match against Pakistan since the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai in 2008. It will be interesting to see if India will cross the border for the Champions Trophy after Jaishankar's visit to Pakistan.