Jake Paul Stuns Boxing World, Defeats Mike Tyson via Unanimous Decision

Sentinel Digital Desk
Social media star-turned-boxer Jake Paul defeated legendary former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson in a thrilling fight on Friday night in Arlington, Texas. The bout ended with a unanimous decision in Paul’s favor.
In front of 72,300 fans at the iconic AT&T Stadium, Paul showcased his skills, controlling most of the fight. This victory makes him only the sixth fighter to defeat Mike Tyson in his storied career.
With this win, Jake Paul improved his professional record to 11-1, including seven knockouts. The victory solidifies his position as a serious competitor in professional boxing.