Jasprit Bumrah Hits 400-Wicket Mark In International Cricket

Jasprit Bumrah reached a major milestone in India's first Test against Bangladesh in Chennai. He became the sixth Indian pacer to take 400 international wickets across formats.
Bumrah is the third-quickest Indian seamer to achieve this feat, reaching 400 wickets in just 227 innings. Only Kapil Dev and Mohammed Shami did it faster.
The fastest Indian to 400 wickets is Ravichandran Ashwin, who achieved it in 216 innings. The list also includes Kapil Dev (220), Shami (224), and Anil Kumble (226).
In the first innings against Bangladesh, Bumrah took 4 wickets for 50 runs in 11 overs, with an economy rate of 4.50. His victims included Shadman Islam, Mushfiqur Rahim, Hasan Mahmud, and Taskin Ahmed.
Bumrah has played 196 international matches, claiming 401 wickets at an average of 21.01. His best bowling figures are 6/19.
Tests: 37 matches, 163 wickets (Best: 6/27)
ODIs: 89 matches, 149 wickets (Best: 6/19)
T20Is: 70 matches, 89 wickets (Best: 3/7)