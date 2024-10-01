Job Alert - 01/10/2024

Abhayapuri College Assam Recruitment 2024 - Assistant Professor Vacancy

Name of Post: Assistant Professor

No.of Vacancy: 03

Physics: 02 Posts: 01- UR and 01 Post- ST (H).

Chemistry: 01 Posts: 01- UR

Salary: As per the State Government Scale

Age limit: Age of the candidates should not be more than 38 years with relaxation of 3 years for OBC/MOBC candidates and 10 years for PWD candidates (as per the govt. guidelines).

Job Location: Abhayapuri, Assam

Last Date: 15 days from the date of publication of the advertisement [DoP in News Paper: 28/09/2024]