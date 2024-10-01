Job Alert - 01/10/2024

Assam Agricultural University Recruitment 2024 - Agriculture Assistant Vacancy

Post Name: Agriculture Assistant

Posts: 01

Location: Jorhat -Assam

Salary: Rs.19,500/-per month

Date of Interview: 07-Oct-2024

Age Limit: 18-35 years 

Application Fee: NIL

Abhayapuri College Assam Recruitment 2024 - Assistant Professor Vacancy

Name of Post: Assistant Professor

No.of Vacancy: 03

Physics: 02 Posts: 01- UR and 01 Post- ST (H).

Chemistry: 01 Posts: 01- UR

Salary: As per the State Government Scale

Age limit: Age of the candidates should not be more than 38 years with relaxation of 3 years for OBC/MOBC candidates and 10 years for PWD candidates (as per the govt. guidelines).

Job Location: AbhayapuriAssam

Last Date: 15 days from the date of publication of the advertisement [DoP in News Paper: 28/09/2024]

Laluk College, Lakhimpur Recruitment 2024 - Junior Assistant Vacancy

Post Name: Junior Assistant (Grade-III)

Posts: 02  [Roster Point 05 (ST(P)), 06 (MOBC/OBC)]

Age Limit: 18 years or more than 40 years of age as on 01-01-2024. The upper age limit is relaxable to stipulated categories as per prevailing govt, rules

Location: Lakhimpur, Assam

Last Date: 15 days from the date of publication of the advertisement [DoP in News Paper: 28/09/2024]

Application Fee: Rs.500.00 (Rupees Five hundred) only may be paid through NEFT/ Online Transfer (Payment) 

Official website: www.lalukcollege.in

Rabindranath Tagore University Recruitment 2024 - Academic Registrar Vacancy

Post Name: Academic Registrar

Posts: 1

Location: Hojai- Assam

Salary: Rs.1,44,200-Rs.2, 18,200/- Per Month

Last Date: 21/10/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: Rs. 3000/- (Rs.2000/- for SC/ST Applicant)

Rabindranath Tagore University Recruitment 2024 - Deputy Controller of Examination Vacancy

Post Name: Deputy Controller of Examination

Posts: 1

Location: Hojai- Assam

Salary: Rs. 78,800/- – Rs. 2,11,500/- Per Month

Last Date: 21/10/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: Rs. 3000/- (Rs.2000/- for SC/ST Applicant)

Rabindranath Tagore University Recruitment 2024 - Registrar Vacancy

Post Name: Registrar

Posts: 1

Location: Hojai- Assam

Salary: Rs.1,44,200-Rs.2, 18,200/- Per Month

Last Date: 21/10/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: Rs. 3000/- (Rs.2000/- for SC/ST Applicant)

Rabindranath Tagore University Recruitment 2024 - Assistant Librarian Vacancy

Post Name: Assistant Librarian

Posts: 1

Location: Hojai- Assam

Salary: Rs. 57700/ – to Rs. 182400/-Per Month

Last Date: 21/10/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: Rs. 3000/- (Rs.2000/- for SC/ST Applicant)

Assam University Silchar Recruitment 2024 - Guest Faculty Vacancy

Post Name: Guest Faculty  in Department of Political Science

No. of Posts: 01

Salary: Rs. 1500/- per lecture with a ceiling of Rs. 50000/- per month

Job Location: Silchar, Assam

Walk-in-Date: 05/10/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

