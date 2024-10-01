Job Alert - 01/10/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Post Name: Agriculture Assistant
Posts: 01
Location: Jorhat -Assam
Salary: Rs.19,500/-per month
Date of Interview: 07-Oct-2024
Age Limit: 18-35 years
Application Fee: NIL
Name of Post: Assistant Professor
No.of Vacancy: 03
Physics: 02 Posts: 01- UR and 01 Post- ST (H).
Chemistry: 01 Posts: 01- UR
Salary: As per the State Government Scale
Age limit: Age of the candidates should not be more than 38 years with relaxation of 3 years for OBC/MOBC candidates and 10 years for PWD candidates (as per the govt. guidelines).
Job Location: Abhayapuri, Assam
Last Date: 15 days from the date of publication of the advertisement [DoP in News Paper: 28/09/2024]
Post Name: Junior Assistant (Grade-III)
Posts: 02 [Roster Point 05 (ST(P)), 06 (MOBC/OBC)]
Age Limit: 18 years or more than 40 years of age as on 01-01-2024. The upper age limit is relaxable to stipulated categories as per prevailing govt, rules
Location: Lakhimpur, Assam
Last Date: 15 days from the date of publication of the advertisement [DoP in News Paper: 28/09/2024]
Application Fee: Rs.500.00 (Rupees Five hundred) only may be paid through NEFT/ Online Transfer (Payment)
Official website: www.lalukcollege.in
Post Name: Academic Registrar
Posts: 1
Location: Hojai- Assam
Salary: Rs.1,44,200-Rs.2, 18,200/- Per Month
Last Date: 21/10/2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Application Fees: Rs. 3000/- (Rs.2000/- for SC/ST Applicant)
Post Name: Deputy Controller of Examination
Posts: 1
Location: Hojai- Assam
Salary: Rs. 78,800/- – Rs. 2,11,500/- Per Month
Last Date: 21/10/2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Application Fees: Rs. 3000/- (Rs.2000/- for SC/ST Applicant)
Post Name: Registrar
Posts: 1
Location: Hojai- Assam
Salary: Rs.1,44,200-Rs.2, 18,200/- Per Month
Last Date: 21/10/2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Application Fees: Rs. 3000/- (Rs.2000/- for SC/ST Applicant)
Post Name: Assistant Librarian
Posts: 1
Location: Hojai- Assam
Salary: Rs. 57700/ – to Rs. 182400/-Per Month
Last Date: 21/10/2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Application Fees: Rs. 3000/- (Rs.2000/- for SC/ST Applicant)
Post Name: Guest Faculty in Department of Political Science
No. of Posts: 01
Salary: Rs. 1500/- per lecture with a ceiling of Rs. 50000/- per month
Job Location: Silchar, Assam
Walk-in-Date: 05/10/2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Application Fees: N/A