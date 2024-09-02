Job Alert - 02/09/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk

Manipur University Recruitment 2024 - Guest Faculty Vacancy

Post Name: Guest Faculty in Department of Education

Posts: 1

Location: Imphal, Manipur

Salary: Rs. 1500/- per lecture subject to a maximum of Rs. 50000/- only per month altogether

Last Date: 18/09/2024

Required Qualification: As prescribed by UGC for Assistant Professor in the concerned subject

DSC West Garo Hills Recruitment 2024 - Grade-IV Vacancy

Post Name: Grade-IV

Posts: 20

Location: West Garo Hills, Meghalaya

Pay Level: L-1

Last Date: 3rd October 2024

Age Limit: The candidate must be at least 18 years old and not older than 32 years as of 1st July 2024. However, the upper age limit is relaxed by 5 years for ST/SC/OSTS candidates who are permanent residents of Meghalaya.

Required Qualification: Class VI passed.

DSC West Garo Hills Recruitment 2024 - Semen Carrier (Gr-III) Vacancy

Post Name: Semen Carrier (Gr-III)

Posts: 01

Location: West Garo Hills, Meghalaya

Pay Level: L-2

Last Date: 3rd October 2024

Age Limit: The candidate must be at least 18 years old and not older than 32 years as of 1st July 2024. However, the upper age limit is relaxed by 5 years for ST/SC/OSTS candidates who are permanent residents of Meghalaya.

Required Qualification: SSLC passed.

DSC West Garo Hills Recruitment 2024 - Dresser (Gr-III) Vacancy

Post Name: Dresser (Gr-III)

Posts: 02

Location: West Garo Hills, Meghalaya

Pay Level: L-2

Last Date: 3rd October 2024

Age Limit: The candidate must be at least 18 years old and not older than 32 years as of 1st July 2024. However, the upper age limit is relaxed by 5 years for ST/SC/OSTS candidates who are permanent residents of Meghalaya.

Required Qualification: SSLC passed.

DSC West Garo Hills Recruitment 2024 - Draftsman (Gr-III) Vacancy

Post Name: Draftsman (Gr-III)

Posts: 01

Location: West Garo Hills, Meghalaya

Pay Level: L-7

Last Date: 3rd October 2024

Age Limit: The candidate must be at least 18 years old and not older than 32 years as of 1st July 2024. However, the upper age limit is relaxed by 5 years for ST/SC/OSTS candidates who are permanent residents of Meghalaya.

Required Qualification: SSLC/HSSLC or equivalent examination passed, with a diploma in Draftsmanship from a recognized technical institution.

DSC West Garo Hills Recruitment 2024 - Forester-I (Gr-III) Vacancy

Post Name: Forester-I (Gr-III)

Posts: 05

Location: West Garo Hills, Meghalaya

Pay Level: L-5

Last Date: 3rd October 2024

Age Limit: The candidate must be at least 18 years old and not older than 32 years as of 1st July 2024. However, the upper age limit is relaxed by 5 years for ST/SC/OSTS candidates who are permanent residents of Meghalaya.

Required Qualification: HSSLC passed in Science stream. Physical fitness is mandatory, and candidates must meet certain height and chest measurements. A physical test involving walking is also required.

DSC West Garo Hills Recruitment 2024 - Tracer (Gr-III) Vacancy

Post Name: Tracer (Gr-III)

Posts: 01

Location: West Garo Hills, Meghalaya

Pay Level: L-4

Last Date: 3rd October 2024

Age Limit: The candidate must be at least 18 years old and not older than 32 years as of 1st July 2024. However, the upper age limit is relaxed by 5 years for ST/SC/OSTS candidates who are permanent residents of Meghalaya.

Required Qualification: SSLC passed, must possess a valid driving license for light or medium motor vehicles.