Job Alert - 02/09/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Post Name: Guest Faculty in Department of Education
Posts: 1
Location: Imphal, Manipur
Salary: Rs. 1500/- per lecture subject to a maximum of Rs. 50000/- only per month altogether
Last Date: 18/09/2024
Required Qualification: As prescribed by UGC for Assistant Professor in the concerned subject
Post Name: Grade-IV
Posts: 20
Location: West Garo Hills, Meghalaya
Pay Level: L-1
Last Date: 3rd October 2024
Age Limit: The candidate must be at least 18 years old and not older than 32 years as of 1st July 2024. However, the upper age limit is relaxed by 5 years for ST/SC/OSTS candidates who are permanent residents of Meghalaya.
Required Qualification: Class VI passed.
Post Name: Semen Carrier (Gr-III)
Posts: 01
Location: West Garo Hills, Meghalaya
Pay Level: L-2
Last Date: 3rd October 2024
Age Limit: The candidate must be at least 18 years old and not older than 32 years as of 1st July 2024. However, the upper age limit is relaxed by 5 years for ST/SC/OSTS candidates who are permanent residents of Meghalaya.
Required Qualification: SSLC passed.
Post Name: Dresser (Gr-III)
Posts: 02
Location: West Garo Hills, Meghalaya
Pay Level: L-2
Last Date: 3rd October 2024
Age Limit: The candidate must be at least 18 years old and not older than 32 years as of 1st July 2024. However, the upper age limit is relaxed by 5 years for ST/SC/OSTS candidates who are permanent residents of Meghalaya.
Required Qualification: SSLC passed.
Post Name: Draftsman (Gr-III)
Posts: 01
Location: West Garo Hills, Meghalaya
Pay Level: L-7
Last Date: 3rd October 2024
Age Limit: The candidate must be at least 18 years old and not older than 32 years as of 1st July 2024. However, the upper age limit is relaxed by 5 years for ST/SC/OSTS candidates who are permanent residents of Meghalaya.
Required Qualification: SSLC/HSSLC or equivalent examination passed, with a diploma in Draftsmanship from a recognized technical institution.
Post Name: Forester-I (Gr-III)
Posts: 05
Location: West Garo Hills, Meghalaya
Pay Level: L-5
Last Date: 3rd October 2024
Age Limit: The candidate must be at least 18 years old and not older than 32 years as of 1st July 2024. However, the upper age limit is relaxed by 5 years for ST/SC/OSTS candidates who are permanent residents of Meghalaya.
Required Qualification: HSSLC passed in Science stream. Physical fitness is mandatory, and candidates must meet certain height and chest measurements. A physical test involving walking is also required.
Post Name: Tracer (Gr-III)
Posts: 01
Location: West Garo Hills, Meghalaya
Pay Level: L-4
Last Date: 3rd October 2024
Age Limit: The candidate must be at least 18 years old and not older than 32 years as of 1st July 2024. However, the upper age limit is relaxed by 5 years for ST/SC/OSTS candidates who are permanent residents of Meghalaya.
Required Qualification: SSLC passed, must possess a valid driving license for light or medium motor vehicles.