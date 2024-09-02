Job Alert - 02/09/2024

DSC West Garo Hills Recruitment 2024 - Draftsman (Gr-III) Vacancy

Post Name: Draftsman (Gr-III)

Posts: 01

Location: West Garo Hills, Meghalaya

Pay Level: L-7

Last Date: 3rd October 2024

Age Limit: The candidate must be at least 18 years old and not older than 32 years as of 1st July 2024. However, the upper age limit is relaxed by 5 years for ST/SC/OSTS candidates who are permanent residents of Meghalaya.

Required Qualification: SSLC/HSSLC or equivalent examination passed, with a diploma in Draftsmanship from a recognized technical institution.