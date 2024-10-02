Job Alert - 02/10/2024

Tezpur University Recruitment 2024 - Junior Research Fellow Vacancy

Post Name: Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

Posts: 01

Location: Tezpur- Assam

Salary: Rs. 37,000/- per month

Last Date: 20/10/2024

Age: 28 years

IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - Assistant Project Scientist Vacancy

Post Name: Assistant Project Scientist

Posts: 02

Location: Guwahati - Assam

Walk-in-Date: 8th October 2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fee: No Application Fee.

IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - Assistant Project Engineer Vacancy

Post Name: Assistant Project Engineer

Posts: 02

Location: Guwahati - Assam

Walk-in-Date: 8th October 2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fee: No Application Fee.

Gauhati University Recruitment 2024 - Co-Ordinator Vacancy

Post Name: Co-Ordinator in Centre for South East Asian Studies

No. of posts: 01

Salary: Rs.30,000/- (Rupees thirty thousand only) per month.

Location: Guwahati, Assam

Last Date: 23rd October 2024

Assam Agricultural University Recruitment 2024- Technical Assistant Vacancy

Post Name: Technical Assistant

Posts: 01

Location: Jorhat -Assam

Salary: Rs.15,000/- fixed per month

Last Date: 7-10-2024

Age: 35 years

Application Fees: N/A

Bodoland University Recruitment 2024 - Guest Faculty in Department of Botany Vacancy

Post Name: Guest Faculty in Department of Botany

Posts: 01

Location: Kokrajhar– Assam

Salary: Rs. 1000/- per hour, maximum up to 10 hrs per month

Walk-in-Date: 07-10-2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

AIATSL Recruitment 2024 - Passenger Service Agent Vacancy

Post Name: Passenger Service Agent

Posts: Various

Location: Guwahti– Assam

Salary: Rs. 10,000/- Per Month

Last Date: 12-10-2024

Age Limit: Not Mentioned

Application Fee: N/A

Green Valley Group Recruitment 2024 - Sales Executive Vacancy

Post Name: Sales executive

Posts: 2 posts for 3-wheeler and 4-wheeler small commercial vehicle

Job Location: Guwahati- Assam

Age: 22 Years Minimum

Salary: As per industry norms

Last Date: 4/10/2024

