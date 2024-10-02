Job Alert - 02/10/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Post Name: Junior Research Fellow (JRF)
Posts: 01
Location: Tezpur- Assam
Salary: Rs. 37,000/- per month
Last Date: 20/10/2024
Age: 28 years
Post Name: Assistant Project Scientist
Posts: 02
Location: Guwahati - Assam
Walk-in-Date: 8th October 2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Application Fee: No Application Fee.
Post Name: Assistant Project Engineer
Posts: 02
Location: Guwahati - Assam
Walk-in-Date: 8th October 2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Application Fee: No Application Fee.
Post Name: Co-Ordinator in Centre for South East Asian Studies
No. of posts: 01
Salary: Rs.30,000/- (Rupees thirty thousand only) per month.
Location: Guwahati, Assam
Last Date: 23rd October 2024
Post Name: Technical Assistant
Posts: 01
Location: Jorhat -Assam
Salary: Rs.15,000/- fixed per month
Last Date: 7-10-2024
Age: 35 years
Application Fees: N/A
Post Name: Guest Faculty in Department of Botany
Posts: 01
Location: Kokrajhar– Assam
Salary: Rs. 1000/- per hour, maximum up to 10 hrs per month
Walk-in-Date: 07-10-2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Application Fees: N/A
Post Name: Passenger Service Agent
Posts: Various
Location: Guwahti– Assam
Salary: Rs. 10,000/- Per Month
Last Date: 12-10-2024
Age Limit: Not Mentioned
Application Fee: N/A
Post Name: Sales executive
Posts: 2 posts for 3-wheeler and 4-wheeler small commercial vehicle
Job Location: Guwahati- Assam
Age: 22 Years Minimum
Salary: As per industry norms
Last Date: 4/10/2024