Job Alert - 02/10/2024

Bodoland University Recruitment 2024 - Guest Faculty in Department of Botany Vacancy

Post Name: Guest Faculty in Department of Botany

Posts: 01

Location: Kokrajhar– Assam

Salary: Rs. 1000/- per hour, maximum up to 10 hrs per month

Walk-in-Date: 07-10-2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A