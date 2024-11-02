Job Alert - 02/11/2024

RGU Recruitment 2024 - Teaching Assistant Vacancy

Post Name: Teaching Assistant in Department of Physical Education

Posts: 01

Salary: Rs. 1000/- per class to a maximum of Rs. 35000/- per month altogether

Location: Arunachal Pradesh

Date of Interview: 04/11/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

NIT Mizoram Recruitment 2024 - Superintendent Group ‘B’ Vacancy

Post Name: Superintendent Group ‘B’

Posts: 01

Location: Mizoram

Salary: Not Mentioned

Last Date: 27/11/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fee: Rs. 500/- for General and OBC

Rs. 250/- for SC/ST candidates.

NIT Mizoram Recruitment 2024 - Junior Engineer Group ‘B’ Vacancy

Post Name: Junior Engineer Group ‘B’

Posts: 02

Location: Mizoram

Salary: Not Mentioned

Last Date: 27/11/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fee: Rs. 500/- for General and OBC

Rs. 250/- for SC/ST candidates.

DSC Ri Bhoi Recruitment 2024 - Computer Clerk Vacancy

Post Name: Computer Clerk

Posts: 1 [K&J/G:1]

Location: Ri Bhoi District, Meghalaya

Salary: Pay level-5

Last Date: 30th November 2024

Age Limit: 18 years to 32 years

DSC Ri Bhoi Recruitment 2024 - Carpenter Vacancy

Post Name: Carpenter

Posts: 1 [UR:1]

Location: Ri Bhoi District, Meghalaya

Salary: Pay level-2

Last Date: 30th November 2024

Age Limit: 18 years to 32 years

Application Fee: Applicant may pay the fees of Rs. 100/- (Rs. 50/- for ST/SC).

Assam Agricultural University Recruitment 2024 - Project Scientist Vacancy

Post Name: Project Scientist

Posts: 01

Location: Jorhat - Assam

Salary: Rs. 67000/- per month

Walk-in-Date: 19th November 2024

NHPC Recruitment 2024 - Technical/ Diploma Apprentice (Civil) Vacancy

Post Name: Technical/ Diploma Apprentice (Civil)

Posts: 05

Location: Dhemaji – Assam

Last Date: November 12, 2024

Salary: Rs. 8,000/- Per Month

Age: Minimum: 18 years, Maximum: 30 years

Application Fees: N/A

NHPC Recruitment 2024 - Technical/ Diploma Apprentice (Electrical) Vacancy

Post Name: Technical/ Diploma Apprentice (Electrical)

Posts: 05

Location: Dhemaji – Assam

Last Date: November 12, 2024

Salary: Rs. 8,000/- Per Month

Age: Minimum: 18 years, Maximum: 30 years

Application Fees: N/A

