Job Alert - 02/11/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Post Name: Teaching Assistant in Department of Physical Education
Posts: 01
Salary: Rs. 1000/- per class to a maximum of Rs. 35000/- per month altogether
Location: Arunachal Pradesh
Date of Interview: 04/11/2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Post Name: Superintendent Group ‘B’
Posts: 01
Location: Mizoram
Salary: Not Mentioned
Last Date: 27/11/2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Application Fee: Rs. 500/- for General and OBC
Rs. 250/- for SC/ST candidates.
Post Name: Junior Engineer Group ‘B’
Posts: 02
Location: Mizoram
Salary: Not Mentioned
Last Date: 27/11/2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Application Fee: Rs. 500/- for General and OBC
Rs. 250/- for SC/ST candidates.
Post Name: Computer Clerk
Posts: 1 [K&J/G:1]
Location: Ri Bhoi District, Meghalaya
Salary: Pay level-5
Last Date: 30th November 2024
Age Limit: 18 years to 32 years
Post Name: Carpenter
Posts: 1 [UR:1]
Location: Ri Bhoi District, Meghalaya
Salary: Pay level-2
Last Date: 30th November 2024
Age Limit: 18 years to 32 years
Application Fee: Applicant may pay the fees of Rs. 100/- (Rs. 50/- for ST/SC).
Post Name: Project Scientist
Posts: 01
Location: Jorhat - Assam
Salary: Rs. 67000/- per month
Walk-in-Date: 19th November 2024
Post Name: Technical/ Diploma Apprentice (Civil)
Posts: 05
Location: Dhemaji – Assam
Last Date: November 12, 2024
Salary: Rs. 8,000/- Per Month
Age: Minimum: 18 years, Maximum: 30 years
Application Fees: N/A
Post Name: Technical/ Diploma Apprentice (Electrical)
Posts: 05
Location: Dhemaji – Assam
Last Date: November 12, 2024
Salary: Rs. 8,000/- Per Month
Age: Minimum: 18 years, Maximum: 30 years
Application Fees: N/A