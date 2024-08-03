Job Alert - 03/08/2024

Digboi College Recruitment 2024 - Assistant Professor Vacancy

Post Name: Assistant Professor in Commerce

Posts: 01

Location: Digboi- Assam

Salary: As per norms

Last Date: 16-08-2024

Age: The age of the candidates should not exceed 38 years as on 01.01.2024 with relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST, 3 years for OBC /MOBC and 10 years for PWD candidates.

Application Fees: Rs.1500/-

Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Assistant Professor in Commerce at Digboi College, Tinsukia, candidate's educational qualification and selection procedure will be as per Govt. Office Memorandum No. AHE.239/2021/68 dated 24.01.2022.

How to apply: Candidates may send their applications in the format prescribed by the DHE, Assam along with complete Bio-Data and all testimonials from HSLC onwards and accompanied with a non-refundable Demand Draft of Rs.1500/- (Rupees one thousand five hundred only) drawn in favour of Principal &Secretary, Digboi College. Digboi payable at SBI, Digboi Branch