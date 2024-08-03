Job Alert - 03/08/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Post Name: Assistant Professor in Commerce
Posts: 01
Location: Digboi- Assam
Salary: As per norms
Last Date: 16-08-2024
Age: The age of the candidates should not exceed 38 years as on 01.01.2024 with relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST, 3 years for OBC /MOBC and 10 years for PWD candidates.
Application Fees: Rs.1500/-
Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Assistant Professor in Commerce at Digboi College, Tinsukia, candidate's educational qualification and selection procedure will be as per Govt. Office Memorandum No. AHE.239/2021/68 dated 24.01.2022.
How to apply: Candidates may send their applications in the format prescribed by the DHE, Assam along with complete Bio-Data and all testimonials from HSLC onwards and accompanied with a non-refundable Demand Draft of Rs.1500/- (Rupees one thousand five hundred only) drawn in favour of Principal &Secretary, Digboi College. Digboi payable at SBI, Digboi Branch
Post Name: Registrar
Posts: 01
Location: Guwahati - Assam
Salary: Rs.144200-218200/- Per Month
Last Date: 13/08/2024
Age: 57 years
Required Qualification: Candidate should have completed Master’s Degree from any of the recognized boards or Universities.
How to apply: IIT Guwahati Offline Address Details: Director, IIT Guwahati, Guwahati-781039, Assam
Post Name: Part/Full-Time Specialist
Posts: 06
Salary: Rs. 60,000 – 1,06,000/- Per Month
Age: 69 Years
Last Date: 09-08-2024
Location: Guwahati, Assam
Website: esic.nic.in
Required Qualification: As per ESIC Assam official notification candidate should have completed MBBS, Post Graduation Degree/ Diploma from any of the recognized boards or Universities.
How to apply: Interested and eligible candidates can appear for Walk-in-interview along with required documents(as mentioned in official notification) at the below address Chamber of Medical Superintendent, ESIC Model Hospital Beltola, Guwahati- 781022 on 09-Aug-2024
Post Name: Deputy General Manager (DGM)
No. of posts : 01
Salary : Negotiable
Location: Guwahati, Assam
Last Date: 14-08-2024
Maximum Age Limit : 45 years as on 01.08.2024
Required Qualification: A Post Graduate Degree from any UGC recognized University. Proficiency in computer skill with sound knowledge of MS Word, Excel and Power Point etc.
How to apply: Candidates complying with the above criteria may apply in the Standard Form of Application uploaded in the Bank’s website www.nagariksamabaybank.info.
Post Name: Project Fellow
Posts: 01
Location: Assam
Monthly Fellowship : Rs. 20000 plus HRA @8% per month
Last Date: 16th August 2024
Required Qualification: M.Sc. in Chemistry/ Agricultural Chemicals
How to apply: Candidates should submit a soft copy of duly filled–in-application form altogether to the email id r.pal@tocklai.net
Post Name: Computer
Posts: 1 [Garo/K&J:1]
Location: East Garo Hills- Meghalaya
Salary: Pay Level-5 of Revised Pay Structure Grade-III
Last Date: 31/08/2024
Age: 18-32 years
Application Fees: Rs. 100/- (Rs. 50/- for ST/SC who are permanent residents of Meghalaya).
Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Computer at District Selection Committee, East Garo Hills District, the candidate should have completed HSSLC Passed with a Minimum 6 Months Computer certificate.
How to apply: Candidates are to apply and submit their applications online mode only by clicking on the link provided on the main page of the East Garo Hills website viz. eastgarohills.gov.in or from the DSC page in the East Garo Hills District website viz. eastgarohills.gov.in/dsconline/
Post Name: TB Health Visitor
Posts: 1
Location: East Garo Hills- Meghalaya
Salary: Pay Level-5 of Revised Pay Structure Grade-III
Last Date: 31/08/2024
Age: 18-32 years
Application Fees: Rs. 100/- (Rs. 50/- for ST/SC who are permanent residents of Meghalaya).
Required Qualification: To apply for the post of TB Health Visitor at District Selection Committee, East Garo Hills District, the candidate should have completed HSSLC Passed.
How to apply: Candidates are to apply and submit their applications online mode only by clicking on the link provided on the main page of the East Garo Hills website viz. eastgarohills.gov.in or from the DSC page in the East Garo Hills District website viz. eastgarohills.gov.in/dsconline/
Post Name: Data Entry Operator
Posts: 1 [Garo/K&J:1]
Location: East Garo Hills- Meghalaya
Salary: Pay Level-8 of Revised Pay Structure Grade-III
Last Date: 31/08/2024
Age: 18-32 years
Application Fees: Rs. 100/- (Rs. 50/- for ST/SC who are permanent residents of Meghalaya).
Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Data Entry Operator at District Selection Committee, East Garo Hills District, the candidate should have completed HSSLC Passed or above with a Diploma/Degree in Computer Application.
How to apply: Candidates are to apply and submit their applications online mode only by clicking on the link provided on the main page of the East Garo Hills website viz. eastgarohills.gov.in or from the DSC page in the East Garo Hills District website viz. eastgarohills.gov.in/dsconline/
Post Name: Assistant Professor
Posts: 05
Discipline wise vacancies :
Psychiatry : 3
Biochemistry/ Neurochemistry : 1
Neurology : 1
Location: Tezpur, Assam
Salary: As per norms
Date of Interview: 30-08-2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Application Fees: Rs.100 /- for general candidate
Required Qualification: (i) A recognized MBBS degree qualification included in the First or Second Schedule or Part-II or the Third Schedule (other than licentiate qualifications) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956(102 of 1956). Holders of educational qualifications included in Part-II of the Third Schedule should also fulfill the conditions specified in sub-section (3) of section 13 of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956.
(ii) Post-graduate degree in the concerned speciality or Super speciality mentioned in Section –A of Schedule-VI or also equivalent recognized DNB qualification awarded by National Board of Examination.
Post Name: Seed Secure Meghalaya Project
Posts: 04
Location: Shillong, Meghalaya
Last Date: 14th August 2024
Age Limit: Minimum of 18 years or above
Required Qualification: Graduate or Post Graduate in plant science or equivalent. Class XII passed (Science Stream) with experience in the Tissue Culture lab.
How to apply: Interested and eligible candidates may apply online through the MBDA’s website https://www.mbda.gov.in.