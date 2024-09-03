Job Alert - 03/09/2024

MBDA Recruitment 2024 - Communication Associate Vacancy

Post Name- Communication Associate

Posts- 01

Location- Shillong

Salary- Rs. 35,00/- per month

Last Date- 14-09-2024

Age- 45 years

Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Communication Associate at Meghalaya Basin Development Authority (MBDA), candidate should have completed Graduate or Post Graduate in Mass Communication & Journalism or in a relevant field such as public administration, public health, environmental policy, education, gender studies, economics, and management from a recognized institution. Candidates from other disciplines with exceptional demonstrated skills may also apply.