Job Alert - 03/09/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk

JDSG College Bokakhat Recruitment 2024 - Assistant Professor Vacancy

Post Name: Assistant Professor

Posts: 03

Subject wise vacancies :

  • Education : 2

  • Assamese : 1

Location: Golaghat, Assam

Age Limit: The age of the candidates should not exceed 38 years as on 01.01.2024 with relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST, 3 years for OBC/MOBC and 10 years for PWD candidates.

Application Fee: Rs.1500/- (Rupees fifteen hundred) only

Last Date: 17th September 2024

Tezpur University Recruitment 2024 - Guest Faculty Vacancy

Post Name: Guest Faculty

Posts: 21

Location: Tezpur- Assam

Salary: Rs.50000/- Per Month

Last Date: 05/09/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Guest Faculty at Tezpur University, candidate should have completed B.E or B.Tech, B.S, M.E or M.Tech, M.S, M.Sc, M.A, Master’s Degree, Ph.D from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

Assam Don Bosco University Recruitment 2024 - Professor/ Associate Professor/ Assistant Professor in Department of Mass Communication Vacancy

Name of Post: Professor/ Associate Professor/ Assistant Professor in Department of Mass Communication

No.of Vacancy: 01

Job Location: Guwahati, Assam

Last Date: 09.09.2024

Required Qualification: Candidate should have done as per UGC norms.

IIM Shillong Recruitment 2024 - Secretary to Director re-designated as Senior Executive Associate to Director Vacancy

Post Name: Senior Executive Associate to Director

Posts: 1 [UR:1]

Location: Shillong, Meghalaya

Age Limit: 40 Years

Salary: Pay Level-10, Initial Basic Pay Rs. 56,100/-

Last Date: 15/09/2024

Required Qualification: Candidate should have done Master’s Degree with 60% marks having excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Tripura High Court Recruitment 2024 - Grade-I of Tripura Judicial Service Vacancy

Post Name: Grade-I of Tripura Judicial Service

Posts: 01

Location: Agartala – Tripura

Age Limit: 35-45 Years

Salary : As Per Norms

Last Date: 23-09-2024

Application Fee: UR Candidates: Rs. 2000/-

  • SC/ ST Candidates: Rs. 1000/-

  • Mode of Payment: Online

MBDA Recruitment 2024 - Communication Associate Vacancy

Post Name- Communication Associate

Posts- 01

Location- Shillong

Salary- Rs. 35,00/- per month

Last Date- 14-09-2024

Age- 45 years

Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Communication Associate at Meghalaya Basin Development Authority (MBDA), candidate should have completed Graduate or Post Graduate in Mass Communication & Journalism or in a relevant field such as public administration, public health, environmental policy, education, gender studies, economics, and management from a recognized institution. Candidates from other disciplines with exceptional demonstrated skills may also apply.

MBDA Recruitment 2024 - Development Associate Vacancy

Post Name- Development Associate

Posts- 02

Location- Shillong

Salary- Rs. 50,00/- per month

Last Date- 14-09-2024

Age- 45 years

Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Development Associate at Meghalaya Basin Development Authority (MBDA), candidate should have completed Bachelor’s or Master’s (preferable) degree in relevant fields such as public administration, public health, education, development studies, economics, management, or other related fields, from a reputed institution.

SSA Assam Recruitment 2024 - Officer-In-charge Vacancy

Post Name: Officer-In-charge

Posts: 02

Location: Guwahati-Assam

Salary: Rs.30000-110000/- Per Month

Last Date: 04/09/2024

Age: 18-62 Years

Required Qualification: To Apply for the post of Officer-In-charge at Samagra Shiksha Assam (SSA) Assam the candidate should have completed Post Graduation from any of the recognized boards or Universities.