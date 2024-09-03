Job Alert - 03/09/2024

Sentinel Digital Desk
Post Name: Assistant Professor
Posts: 03
Education : 2
Assamese : 1
Location: Golaghat, Assam
Age Limit: The age of the candidates should not exceed 38 years as on 01.01.2024 with relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST, 3 years for OBC/MOBC and 10 years for PWD candidates.
Application Fee: Rs.1500/- (Rupees fifteen hundred) only
Last Date: 17th September 2024
Post Name: Guest Faculty
Posts: 21
Location: Tezpur- Assam
Salary: Rs.50000/- Per Month
Last Date: 05/09/2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Guest Faculty at Tezpur University, candidate should have completed B.E or B.Tech, B.S, M.E or M.Tech, M.S, M.Sc, M.A, Master’s Degree, Ph.D from any of the recognized boards or Universities.
Name of Post: Professor/ Associate Professor/ Assistant Professor in Department of Mass Communication
No.of Vacancy: 01
Job Location: Guwahati, Assam
Last Date: 09.09.2024
Required Qualification: Candidate should have done as per UGC norms.
Post Name: Senior Executive Associate to Director
Posts: 1 [UR:1]
Location: Shillong, Meghalaya
Age Limit: 40 Years
Salary: Pay Level-10, Initial Basic Pay Rs. 56,100/-
Last Date: 15/09/2024
Required Qualification: Candidate should have done Master’s Degree with 60% marks having excellent written and verbal communication skills.
Post Name: Grade-I of Tripura Judicial Service
Posts: 01
Location: Agartala – Tripura
Age Limit: 35-45 Years
Salary : As Per Norms
Last Date: 23-09-2024
Application Fee: UR Candidates: Rs. 2000/-
SC/ ST Candidates: Rs. 1000/-
Mode of Payment: Online
Post Name- Communication Associate
Posts- 01
Location- Shillong
Salary- Rs. 35,00/- per month
Last Date- 14-09-2024
Age- 45 years
Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Communication Associate at Meghalaya Basin Development Authority (MBDA), candidate should have completed Graduate or Post Graduate in Mass Communication & Journalism or in a relevant field such as public administration, public health, environmental policy, education, gender studies, economics, and management from a recognized institution. Candidates from other disciplines with exceptional demonstrated skills may also apply.
Post Name- Development Associate
Posts- 02
Location- Shillong
Salary- Rs. 50,00/- per month
Last Date- 14-09-2024
Age- 45 years
Required Qualification: To apply for the post of Development Associate at Meghalaya Basin Development Authority (MBDA), candidate should have completed Bachelor’s or Master’s (preferable) degree in relevant fields such as public administration, public health, education, development studies, economics, management, or other related fields, from a reputed institution.
Post Name: Officer-In-charge
Posts: 02
Location: Guwahati-Assam
Salary: Rs.30000-110000/- Per Month
Last Date: 04/09/2024
Age: 18-62 Years
Required Qualification: To Apply for the post of Officer-In-charge at Samagra Shiksha Assam (SSA) Assam the candidate should have completed Post Graduation from any of the recognized boards or Universities.